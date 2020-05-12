Barfly: To-go cocktails bring Honolulu bar experience home
- By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 6:37 p.m.
-
COURTESY BEVY
Bevy’s take on a paloma, a citrusy tequila drink with poblano chili flavoring, is among drinks packaged in bags to go.
