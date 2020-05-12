Liliha Bakery is back in business

If you’ve been craving coco puffs and poi mochi doughnuts, your wait is over.

Owner Peter Kim reopened the original Liliha Bakery on Kuakini Street on Monday, even though Monday was the one day of the week the landmark diner and bakery was closed pre-coronavirus.

“Going forward it will be a seven-day operation, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Kim said.

Service will be takeout only. A pickup window was added in the weeks that the outlet was closed.

Kim’s other restaurants — Yummy Korean BBQ, two other Liliha Bakery locations and two steakhouses — were also closed early in the coronavirus lockdown. Kim plans to open the Liliha Bakery on Nimitz Highway next Monday.

“We’ll take our cue from Ala Moana on the location there,” he said.

Kim hopes to reopen The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood and Little Joe’s Steakhouse early next month if sit-down restaurant service is allowed. As of last week there was no timetable for reopening Yummy outlets.

Advance phone orders at 531-1651 are encouraged at Liliha Bakery at 515 N. Kuakini St.