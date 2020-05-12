Maximize veggie value with boxes from Hawaii farms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hands down, the largest selection of locally sourced food available to the public comes in the fruit-and-veggie category. Produce has long been available via farmers markets and community-supported agriculture boxes — preordered, subscription-style purchases. With the current surge of interest in local food, more farms are creating their own produce boxes. Here are a couple, with a recipe utilizing a crop (or two or three) grown on the farms.

FIELDS OF ALOHA

The Luangsiyotha family has been working its 11-acre Waialua farm for nearly 30 years. The farm grows about 15 fruits and vegetables — from banana and papaya to leafy greens, beans, eggplant, tomato and more — and sells the produce at farmers markets islewide.

The farm’s produce box is a deal, $35 for 12 to 15 varieties of produce, and can be picked up at any of the markets, as well as various pop-up sites. For details and to order, text or call 450-9440.

Kulamanu Ulii of Fields of Aloha said baby bok choy pairs well with almost any protein. Her family often adds shrimp and chicken to this simple dish.

BABY BOK CHOY STIR-FRY

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, sliced

4 to 6 heads baby bok choy, stemmed and cleaned, then halved crosswise

1 to 2 tablespoons shoyu

Salt and pepper, to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Heat oil in large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add garlic and shallots. Saute 1 to 2 minutes.

Add bok choy, then shoyu. Stir 30 seconds. Add salt and pepper. Cook about 5 minutes.

Add pepper flakes, if using. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 110 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 550 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 5 g protein.

ALOUN FARMS

How do you create a recipe as a team if you can’t cook and taste together? For Moanalua High School sophomore Aris Carlos and junior Daniel Jose, research, communication and good palates led the way.

Guided by culinary teacher Lars Mitsuda, the students were among 12 Oahu high-school culinary groups that created recipes using products from Aloun’s new Kokua Box.

The $25 Kokua Box is special: For every two boxes purchased through June 13, Aloun will donate a box to a frontline medical worker, up to 500 boxes. All those who buy the box — featuring zucchini, cabbage, green onion, basil, Chinese parsley, Ewa sweet onions, string beans and sweet potatoes — can tap the student recipes online.

“We brainstormed and decided on something simple, for people who don’t cook often or are now learning how to cook, something tasty but easy,” said Daniel. “Tasty” translated to Thai food, “easy” to stir-fry.

From there, the students videoconferenced with Mitsuda to discuss each ingredient and seasoning, from punchy fish sauce to the lime juice Mitsuda advised would balance it out. On Saturday, Aris and Daniel each tested a draft recipe at home, debriefed with their teacher once more, and arrived at a final dish.

While the constraints meant Mitsuda could only advise remotely, he recognized a silver lining: “When we submitted the recipe, at that point it was truly theirs.”

Order Aloun’s boxes at localline.ca/aloun-farms or from Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Farm-to-Car website, hfbf.org/farm-to-car.

ALOUN KOKUA BOX BASIL CHICKEN STIR-FRY WITH SWEET POTATOES

Courtesy Aris Carlos and Daniel Jose, Moanalua High School

2 to 4 Okinawan sweet potatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

5 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 medium onions, julienned

1 cup string beans, cut in 2-inch pieces

1 zucchini, large dice

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

1 piece broccoli, cut into pieces (optional)

1 Thai chili or 1 tablespoon sambal chili sauce (optional)

15 to 20 sweet basil leaves

1 lime, halved (half for juice, half cut in wedges for garnish)

>> Sauce:

1/2 cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon shoyu

1 to 2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

>> Cornstarch slurry:

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Steam sweet potatoes slices over simmering water about 20 minutes, until fork-tender. Set aside.

>> To make sauce: In bowl, whisk ingredients. Set aside.

Heat oil in wok or pan over medium- high. Add chicken and cook until meat is no longer pink.

Add onions, string beans, zucchini, garlic, and broccoli and chili/sambal if using. Cook until fragrant, then quickly add sauce and bring to a simmer.

>> To make slurry: Mix water and cornstarch. Add to wok and stir until sauce thickens.

Stir in basil leaves until wilted, squeeze 1 lime half over all. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.

Serve with lime wedges and sweet potatoes, and rice. Serves 5.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including optional ingredients): 380 calories, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 140 mg cholesterol, 1,450 mg sodium, 40 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 34 g protein