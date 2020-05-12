comscore Maximize veggie value with boxes from Hawaii farms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Maximize veggie value with boxes from Hawaii farms

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

With the current surge of interest in local food, more farms are creating their own produce boxes. Read more

Previous Story
Diners can find tempting last-minute takeout options to satisfy Maui moms

Scroll Up