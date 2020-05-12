Quickbites: Pono Pork pushes delivery service; J. Ludovico Farm asks for patience

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PONO PORK, DELIVERED

Robert McGee, owner of Pono Pork, is running a one-man operation delivering local meats direct to customers.

McGee is in his third week processing and delivering Waianae pork and Big Island lamb. The first week drew eight orders, he said, the second sold out at 25. He’s working up to handling as many as 50 orders weekly and offering subscriptions.

Boxes are $75, $125 and $200, plus a $10 delivery fee, with individual cuts also available. The basic box might include ground pork and lamb, chops, sausage and stew meat; more expensive boxes include the likes of lamb shanks.

Orders are taken Mondays to Wednesdays, but he’s been selling out quickly. Delivery is on Saturdays. Order at ponopork.com or call 457-0997.

LOCAL CHICKENS PROVE POPULAR

Julius Ludovico of J. Ludovico Farm is asking for patience from those interested in his fresh, pasture-raised chicken.

Orders poured in after a Honolulu Star-Advertiser article ran in April, and although Ludovico said he appreciates the support, he has to prioritize his steady buyers. He suggested that new customers find his chickens at Kokua Market and Nijiya stores in Moiliili, which have ordered larger amounts the last few weeks.

He is working on making his products easier to buy, and has doubled his usual order of chicks, but it takes six to eight weeks for them to mature.

“We’re still a small farm and not a factory. … I’m hoping people will be patient,” he said.

To get on a waitlist call 628-0603 or email jludovicofarm@gmail.com.