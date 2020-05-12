comscore Quickbites: Pono Pork pushes delivery service; J. Ludovico Farm asks for patience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: Pono Pork pushes delivery service; J. Ludovico Farm asks for patience

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

More details on Pono Pork’s new delivery option, and a request for patience from a local chicken farmer after orders pour in. Read more

Previous Story
Diners can find tempting last-minute takeout options to satisfy Maui moms

Scroll Up