Corrections

>> New York beach parks are open for solo exercise with social distancing — no group sports or congregating — but beach waters are closed, with officials warning the summer reopening for ocean recreation might not happen this year. Information in a story on Page A1 Monday was inaccurate.

>> Federal Municipal Liquidity Facility funds must be repaid within three years if the state decides to borrow under that program. The period of time was inaccurate in a story on Page A1 Saturday.