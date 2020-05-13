1 dead after Big Isle house fire

Hawaii island firefighters discovered a dead person in a fire that engulfed a home in Pahoa early today.

Positive identification is pending.

Ten units with 15 firefighters responded to the fire at a two-story, single-family residence at 11-1779 Ahiukau St. shortly after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the structure fully collapsed and flames spreading to nearby brush, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

As firefighters battled the blaze, they found the deceased individual in the rubble. The fire department said the house was believed to be occupied by squatters.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 1:10 a.m. and extinguished it at 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $249,600.