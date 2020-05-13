Heavy rain on Oahu prompts flood advisory

Heavy rain near Nanakuli and Waialua on Oahu has prompted an flood advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Radar indicates the showers are nearly stationary, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour.

The NWS expects additional showers through the afternoon. Other locations in the advisory include Mililani, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Kapolei, Waikele, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Aiea, Pearl City and Waipahu.

Forecasters advise residents to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding and avoid crossing fast-flowing or rising water with a vehicle or on foot. Rainfall and runoff can cause hazardous driving conditions because of ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The advisory may be extended beyond 5 p.m. if the rain persists.