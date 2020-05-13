International Space Station to be visible over Hawaii

The International Space Station will put in a series of spectacular appearances over Hawaii skies in the coming days, if the clouds cooperate.

On Thursday night, the space station will rise in the southwest about 8:12 p.m. and arc across the top of the sky. It will blink at around 8:17 as it enters the Earth’s shadow.

Venus will be setting in the west.

On Friday, the space station at 7:23 p.m. will appear again in the southwest and move to the left, passing near the star Spica, in the constellation Virgo.

At about 7:27, it will pass under Arcturus, also known as Hokulea.

The space station is visible before dawn and after dusk when it is illuminated by sunlight.