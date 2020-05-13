International Space Station to be visible over Hawaii

The International Space Station will put in a series of spectacular appearances over Hawaii skies in the coming days, if the clouds cooperate.
On Thursday night, the space station will rise in the southwest about 8:12 p.m. and arc across the top of the sky. It will blink at around 8:17 as it enters the Earth’s shadow.
Venus will be setting in the west.
On Friday, the space station at 7:23 p.m. will appear again in the southwest and move to the left, passing near the star Spica, in the constellation Virgo.
At about 7:27, it will pass under Arcturus, also known as Hokulea.
The space station is visible before dawn and after dusk when it is illuminated by sunlight.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.