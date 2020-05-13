Police seek suspect after mechanical problem foils Mapunapuna bank robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a man who attempted to rob the First Hawaiian Bank in Mapunapuna last week, CrimeStoppers announced today.

The robbery occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday when an unknown man walked into the bank and handed the teller a demand note.

Police said a mechanical error prevented the teller, who was trying to comply with the suspect’s demand, from providing him the cash.

The man fled on foot.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with a slim build. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved hoodie, black sweat pants with white stripe, and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the PE Tips app.