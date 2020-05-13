VIDEO: State Senate meets at Capitol for floor session

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State Senate met for a floor session in its chambers at the Hawaii State Capitol today.
Scheduled for 11:30 a.m., the Senate convened at 11:40 a.m. and adjourned at 11:45 a.m. after conducting business.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.