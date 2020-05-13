Off the News: Stimulus checks still going out

Only the very early birds had time by today’s noon EST deadline — 6 a.m. HST — to submit bank information (www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment) for a direct deposit of their coronavirus Economic Impact Payment, aka “the stimulus check.” The IRS ran the Get My Payment portal for a month to allow quicker electronic relay of funds.

One way or the other, $130 million, or about three-quarters of the payable funds, has gone out. For those still waiting: Checks will keep going out, into July, an IRS spokesman said.

Perils of partying during pandemic

As Hawaii starts the slow, deliberate process of easing the coronavirus lockdown, it’s vital to maintain strict habits of social distancing and hand-washing. That message was reinforced when it was revealed that two coronavirus clusters in recent weeks involved people who went to parties.

“One person, if you look like two or three levels down, infecting almost 60 people,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, incident commander for the state’s coronavirus response, said Monday. “If they were following the guidelines that we put forth, we wouldn’t have this issue.”

It’s chilling how quickly things could get out of control. But there’s much that is within our control to contain. Physically distance, and wash hands often.