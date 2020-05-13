comscore Man arrested after climbing utility pole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Man arrested after climbing utility pole

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui police arrested a man Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct after finding him yelling from the top of a utility pole on Makawao Avenue. Read more

