Man arrested after climbing utility pole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui police arrested a man Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct after finding him yelling from the top of a utility pole on Makawao Avenue. Read more

Maui police arrested a man Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct after finding him yelling from the top of a utility pole on Makawao Avenue.

At about 6:46 a.m. officers found the man, later identified as Tyler Stout, 33, of Haiku, standing on top of the utility pole in Upcountry Maui, yelling and rambling about various topics, including legal injustice and the closure of the airport.

Police temporarily closed the roadway in the area, and Maui Electric was contacted to de-energize the power lines.

Several police negotiators arrived on-scene to speak with Stout and, with the assistance of Maui Electric, were able to bring him down safely at about 8:30 a.m.

Stout remains in custody, with bail set at $3,000. No injuries were reported.