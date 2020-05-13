911 Report | Hawaii News Man arrested after climbing utility pole By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui police arrested a man Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct after finding him yelling from the top of a utility pole on Makawao Avenue. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui police arrested a man Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct after finding him yelling from the top of a utility pole on Makawao Avenue. At about 6:46 a.m. officers found the man, later identified as Tyler Stout, 33, of Haiku, standing on top of the utility pole in Upcountry Maui, yelling and rambling about various topics, including legal injustice and the closure of the airport. Police temporarily closed the roadway in the area, and Maui Electric was contacted to de-energize the power lines. Several police negotiators arrived on-scene to speak with Stout and, with the assistance of Maui Electric, were able to bring him down safely at about 8:30 a.m. Stout remains in custody, with bail set at $3,000. No injuries were reported. Previous Story Gov. David Ige says Hawaii ‘flattening curve’ but must remain vigilant