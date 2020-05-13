Kauai reef recovering from heavy rain runoff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The waters in Anini Bay are starting to clear after heavy rain in April clouded much of the bay with light sediment.

New coral is looking healthy, the Garden Island newspaper reported.

More fish seem to be darting through the bay, and other animals, like Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles, are being seen, according to several residents.

Robin Mazor of Reef Guardians Hawai‘i said the reef is looking good now that the debris from the heavy rain has mostly cleared.

“We see lots of new coral growth, minimal disease and more juvenile and large predator fish, including nonaggressive reef sharks,” Mazor said. “Reef sharks are an indication of a broader, more healthy ecosystem, and it’s good to know the reefs can support this food chain.”