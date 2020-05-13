comscore Rate Commission moves out fare plan for bus and rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rate Commission moves out fare plan for bus and rail

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

After more than a year of deliberations, the Honolulu Rate Commission gave final OK to a plan that raises daily fares and monthly and annual passes for bus and rail riders but leaves it up to the City Council to decide when the new rates should kick in. Read more

