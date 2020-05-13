Mason leads Hawaii golfers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leilehua and Hawaii Hilo alum Nick Mason shot a 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday to lead a group of four golfers with Hawaii ties in the Scottsdale Open in Arizona.

Mason, now based in Colorado, was tied for 26th after the opening round, six shots behind leader Nate Lashley.

Moanalua graduate Brent Grant shot even par and tied for 44th. Samuel Cyr of Maui finished at 2 over to tie for 79th. Mililani’s Jared Sawada closed the round at 3 over.