comscore Mason leads Hawaii golfers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mason leads Hawaii golfers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Leilehua and Hawaii Hilo alum Nick Mason shot a 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday to lead a group of four golfers with Hawaii ties in the Scottsdale Open in Arizona. Read more

