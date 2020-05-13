Sports Mason leads Hawaii golfers By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Leilehua and Hawaii Hilo alum Nick Mason shot a 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday to lead a group of four golfers with Hawaii ties in the Scottsdale Open in Arizona. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Leilehua and Hawaii Hilo alum Nick Mason shot a 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday to lead a group of four golfers with Hawaii ties in the Scottsdale Open in Arizona. Mason, now based in Colorado, was tied for 26th after the opening round, six shots behind leader Nate Lashley. Moanalua graduate Brent Grant shot even par and tied for 44th. Samuel Cyr of Maui finished at 2 over to tie for 79th. Mililani’s Jared Sawada closed the round at 3 over. Previous Story Television and radio - May 12, 2020