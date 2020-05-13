comscore Status of University of Hawaii’s conference rivals in California in question | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Status of University of Hawaii’s conference rivals in California in question

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 2019 Captains from Hawaii and San Diego State shook hands at midfield during the coin toss prior to their game last Nov. 23 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs are scheduled to meet again on Nov. 28 in San Diego.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 2019

    Captains from Hawaii and San Diego State shook hands at midfield during the coin toss prior to their game last Nov. 23 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs are scheduled to meet again on Nov. 28 in San Diego.

The California State University system said it plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes this fall, a move that raises potential questions about its upcoming athletic contests with the University of Hawaii and other conference members. Read more

