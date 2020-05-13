Status of University of Hawaii’s conference rivals in California in question

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The California State University system said it plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes this fall, a move that raises potential questions about its upcoming athletic contests with the University of Hawaii and other conference members.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, CSU Chancellor Timothy White announced at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting plans to offer primarily online instruction.

White told the CSU Trustees, “Our university, when open without restrictions and fully in person … is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity. That approach, sadly, just isn’t in the cards now.” He did not address athletics specifically.

The Rainbow Warrior football team is scheduled to play three Mountain West Conference road games at CSU schools this fall, Fresno State, San Jose State and San Diego State.

“All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West. No decisions on athletics have been made,” the conference said in a statement. Additionally, Fresno State President Joseph Castro said, “The (MWC) Board will discuss plans for 2020-21 at our upcoming meeting later this month.”

In addition, the Big West Conference, where most of UH’s teams — including Rainbow Wahine volleyball and soccer in the fall — compete, has Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly as members. Cal State Bakersfield joins in July.

Fullerton athletic director Jim Donovan said the athletic situation, “is to be determined.”

Also on Tuesday, the 13-member California Collegiate Athletic Association, a Division II league of state schools, announced that its members, “have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020.”