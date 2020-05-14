Armed suspect robs Kalihi business

Police are looking for a male suspect who displayed a firearm to rob an unidentified Kalihi business Wednesday night.
The suspect allegedly robbed the business at 7:40 p.m. and the victims were a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, police said.
