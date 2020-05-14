Gov. David Ige plans to extend safer-at-home order through June 30

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige plans to extend Hawaii’s safer-at-home order through June 30.

“I’ve told the mayors that my intention is to extend the safer-at-home mandate through the end of June. We will be looking at different components of what that means. Certainly we will be extending the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travel into the state till the end of June, but there are other businesses and activities that we are looking at that are medium risk activities that we’ll look at reopening,” Ige said during a Facebook Live broadcast on COVID-19.

The governor listed examples of medium risk businesses as indoor dining restaurants, hair salons and barber shops.

“Those kinds of spas certainly is more risky but we’re looking at CDC guidance and other guidelines for ways to keep employees and customers safe in those settings,” he said. “The next round of businesses deal with more risky activity and so I’m working with the mayors to establish policies of how to move forward in that regard.”

However, large gatherings, which are considered high-risk activities, will not be allowed anytime soon.

“It’s still limited to … no gatherings or gatherings only of family members at this point in time,” Ige said. “We are looking and considering when to enlarge the number of people who can gather, but certainly that’s a high risk activity and we are reluctant to do that until further along.”