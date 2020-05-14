More shops and restaurants at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei to reopen on Friday

Some shops at Ka Makana Ali‘i, an open-air retail center in West Oahu, are reopening on Friday, along with others at Oahu’s malls and Luxury Row in Waikiki.

Ka Makana Ali‘i, a center with more than 100 shops and restaurants, announced today that its operating hours will remain from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, some retailers may observe center hours, while others may modify their hours of operation, and others may remain closed.

The seating areas, Center Court, and Food Market seating will remain closed until further notice, the center said, and common areas may only be used for coming and going to businesses, not for lingering.

“Our goal, as always, is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our community,” said Stephanie England, general manager at Ka Makana Ali‘i, in a news release. “We also understand we are in a very unique position as an open-air Center and will continue to do everything we can to protect those who visit Ka Makana Ali‘i. We have wonderful tenants who work hard to meet the needs of our community and we want to ensure that our valued employees can return to their jobs in a safe and efficient manner.”

As mandated by Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patrons entering the center must wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times while at Ka Makana Ali‘i.

The center will make hand sanitizers available through the property, implement a higher frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, and remind visitors to abide by social distancing recommendations.

In addition:

>> High-risk populations, including kupuna and others at higher risk for COVID-19, are urged to stay at home to the extent possible.

>> Anyone who feels ill, has a fever or cough or is exhibiting symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, is urged to stay at home to the extent possible. Anyone who has been in close contact with a suspect or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 16 days is also urged to stay home.

>> Everyone should maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical separation from people to the fullest extent possible.

>> Each business will have a limited customer occupancy to maintain the 6-foot distancing requirement.

>> Each business will have hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers. Employees handling items from customers, such as cash or credit cards, will frequently use hand sanitizers.

>> All businesses will regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces.

>> All businesses will implement processes to safeguard kupuna and high-risk customers.

>> Ka Makana Ali‘i and its tenants will post hours online, as well as how to reach them via phone or online, and the implementation of pickup or delivery.

“In adherence to the Governor’s order, we kindly ask our guests to avoid entering the Center if they have flu-like symptoms or otherwise do not feel well,” England said. “Please maintain a six-foot distance from one another and do not shake hands or engage in unnecessary physical contact.”

Below is a list of retailers and eateries, and their opening schedule at Ka Makani Ali‘i.

REOPENING FRIDAY

Adore, The Blessed Life, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Forever21 Red, Get Nutz Wear, Local Fever, Local Fever Kids, Pictures Plus Prints, Rip Curl, Skechers, SoHa Living, Subway, T&C Surf Designs, Thinker Toys, Valyou Furniture and Volcano E-Cigs.

OPENING MONDAY

AT&T, Famous Footwear and The Party Store.

OPENING WEDNESDAY

American Eagle and Aerie

RESTAURANTS & EATERIES

Among those open for takeout, curbside pick-up or delivery are: Alyssandra’s, Auntie Anne’s, California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, Cinnabon, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, I Love Korean BBQ, Infinitea, Jollibee, Kickin’ Kajun, Koa Pancake House, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, Moani Island Bistro & Bar, Okome Bento & Sushi, ‘Olino Cafe, Papa John’s, Sakura Japanese Restaurant, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi and Wendy’s. S&S Thai Kitchen opened May 2 to favorable reviews.

STILL OPEN

Among retailers and services that have remained open for the duration of the stay-at-home order are: Hampton Inn & Suites, Straub Medical Center Kapolei Clinic and Urgent Care, PetSmart, Medic808, T-Mobile, Verizon and Tricked Out Accessories.

Visit KaMakanaAlii.com for more details, and follow the center @kamakanaalii on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.