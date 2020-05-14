comscore FBI searches for gun in Kawainui Marsh | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FBI searches for gun in Kawainui Marsh

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The FBI searched Kawainui Marsh and cleared vegetation Wednesday during an investigation regarding a car jacking along Kapaa Quarry Road.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The FBI searched Kawainui Marsh and cleared vegetation Wednesday during an investigation regarding a car jacking along Kapaa Quarry Road.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The FBI searched Kawainui Marsh and cleared vegetation Wednesday during an investigation regarding a car jacking along Kapaa Quarry Road. Providing support were the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department personnel.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The FBI searched Kawainui Marsh and cleared vegetation Wednesday during an investigation regarding a car jacking along Kapaa Quarry Road. Providing support were the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department personnel.

The FBI has enlisted the help of a team of six divers from Los Angeles to search in and around Kawainui Marsh for a gun used in an April 8 carjacking on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua. Read more

