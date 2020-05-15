Legislators want weekly report on inmate releases

The state House Finance Committee wants the state Judiciary to provide the Legislature with weekly reports on the release of inmates after approximately a dozen inmates who were released during the coronavirus pandemic were accused of committing new crimes.

The committee this morning voted to incorporate proposed weekly reporting requirements on the release of inmates into the Judiciary’s budget during a televised hearing from the state Capitol.

House Speaker Rep. Scott Saiki said members of the House sent a letter three weeks ago to Special Master Dan Foley, who was appointed by the Hawaii Supreme Court, to conduct an independent study on overcrowding at Hawaii’s correctional facilities.

In the letter, Saiki said they requested the Judiciary stop releasing inmates based on concerns that inmates who were released could potentially become homeless or commit further crimes. “This was a few weeks ago. Since then we have seen that inmates are being rearrested for committing new crimes.”

The proposed reporting requirements would force the Judiciary to provide a weekly report on the status of each inmate released, to include detailed information such the verified residence of the inmate, whether the inmate is homeless and whether the inmate has committed another crime.

The recommendation will go to the full House for consideration.

State Public Defender James Tabe, who successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to allow hundreds of inmates and pretrial detainees to be released by judges, said he was unaware of the committee’s proposal and declined further comment.