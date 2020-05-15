Oahu restaurants can reopen for in-house dining June 5, mayor says

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced this evening that Oahu restaurants will be permitted to reopen for dine-in services starting June 5.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying Gov. David Ige had approved the opening, with certain restrictions that are still being finalized and will be released next week.

Oahu restaurants, along with bars and clubs, have been permitted to provide takeout service only since March 20 in an attempt to tamp down the spread of the highly infectious new coronavirus.