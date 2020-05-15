Waikele Premium Outlets has reopened, with new coronavirus safety protocols in place

Simon, the owner of Waikele Premium Outlets, today announced its reopening, with a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control policy and elevated safety standards in place.

The center’s website announced “We’re Open. Welcome Back,” with links to its COVID-19 protocols. Hours listed for the center are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, although individual stores may have their own schedules, and not all are open yet.

Among those listed as open online are Aloha Coffee and Juice Co., Armani Exchange Outlet, Armani Outlet, Fragrance Outlet, Kung Pao Wok, Local Fever, Skechers, and Zumiez.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Desiree Mosiman, General Manager at Waikele Premium Outlets, in a news release. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”

The outlets had closed on March 19 to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon said there will be enhanced sanitation and disinfecting using Centers for Disease Control approved products, with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations and signage promoting CDC guidelines will be deployed throughout the property.

Employees will be offered personal protective equipment, and undergo preemptive screening to ensure they do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

There will also be the promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, closure of play areas, and coordinated traffic flow with signage and distance markers.

Waikele Premium Outlets’ enhanced safety protocols have been communicated to all tenants, said Simon, and they are expected to adhere to the same rigorous policies in their spaces.

Reopening, said Simon, provides a much-needed economic boost to the local community. Waikele Premium Outlets, when fully open, provided more than 450 jobs and contributed $13.5 million of sales tax and $1.5 million in property tax revenue to the state.

The property has also joined forces with local nonprofits to support initiatives assisting those experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support,” said Mosiman. “We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and do so in a safe and responsible manner.”