VIDEO: State Senate meets at Capitol for floor session

  • VIDEO COURTESY 'OLELO

    If above video does not work, try the link here: https://olelo.granicus.com/player/camera/11?publish_id=88

The Hawaii State Senate met briefly today for a floor session in its chambers at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Scheduled for 11:30 a.m., the Senate convened for four minutes at noon to conduct business and adjourned for the day.

The briefing was not open to the public, but will available for viewing via the Olelo archive.

