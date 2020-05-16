EMS transports two men, one unresponsive, from Tracks Beach

An unresponsive swimmer in his 40s at Tracks Beach was treated by Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department reported this afternoon.

EMS said it is believed that the man and another man in his 30s are residents and were diving in the area.

The man in his 40s was brought to shore by his friends, and bystanders administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation on him. A bystander called 911. Ocean Safety and firefighters continued CPR after arriving on scene.

EMS personnel provided advanced life support treatment and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition.

The man in his 30s also required medical attention and was transported in serious condition.

The surf was said to be 4 to 5 feet at the time, EMS said.