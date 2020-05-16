Man chomps on family member’s finger in Kapolei assault, police say

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Kapolei after he bit off the tip of a family member’s finger, police said.

The man was being arrested for a different offense about 7 a.m. Friday when he chomped on the 67-year-old woman’s finger, biting off the tip and causing substantial injury, police said.

He was arrested near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Makakilo Drive for investigation of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.