comscore Man chomps on family member’s finger in Kapolei assault, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man chomps on family member’s finger in Kapolei assault, police say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Kapolei after he bit off the tip of a family member’s finger, police said.

The man was being arrested for a different offense about 7 a.m. Friday when he chomped on the 67-year-old woman’s finger, biting off the tip and causing substantial injury, police said.

He was arrested near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Makakilo Drive for investigation of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
As Hawaii visitor counts rise, officials weigh making residents complicit if their guests violate quarantine order
Looking Back

Scroll Up