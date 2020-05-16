Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> HB 117 would delay the scheduled 10% pay increase for most lawmakers from Jan. 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021. A story on Page B3 Friday reported inaccurate information.
>> Judging for the annual Pele Awards was held by a panel of mainland judges on March 4 and 5, and only the ceremony was held virtually. Information on the process was reported inaccurately in a story on Page B2 Thursday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.