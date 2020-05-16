Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> HB 117 would delay the scheduled 10% pay increase for most lawmakers from Jan. 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021. A story on Page B3 Friday reported inaccurate information.

>> Judging for the annual Pele Awards was held by a panel of mainland judges on March 4 and 5, and only the ceremony was held virtually. Information on the process was reported inaccurately in a story on Page B2 Thursday.