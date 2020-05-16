comscore HART plans to use unspent contingency funds to cover expenses tied to relocation of utility lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART plans to use unspent contingency funds to cover expenses tied to relocation of utility lines

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM The HART mass transit rail line is seen going into the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and toward the Terminal 1 parking garage.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The HART mass transit rail line is seen going into the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and toward the Terminal 1 parking garage.

The city rail agency projects an extra $140 million to $240 million will be needed to relocate utility lines along the final stretch of the 20-mile route, on top of the $400 million originally allocated for the work. Read more

Previous Story
Less than 1% of tested Hawaii Pacific Health workers have coronavirus antibodies

Scroll Up