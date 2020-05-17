Hawaii Kai crash critically injures Waimanalo man, 30

Two people were injured Saturday after a pickup truck slammed into an oncoming vehicle on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai.
Police said a 30-year-old Waimanalo man was heading town-bound when he crossed a double solid yellow line and veered into an oncoming vehicle with two occupants.
A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report said the driver in the truck was pinned inside and had to be extricated by firefighters. Paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the 57-year-old passenger in the oncoming vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition. That vehicle’s driver, a 56-year-old man, refused treatment at the scene, EMS said.
The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. near Outback Steakhouse and prompted police to close all lanes of Kalanianaole between Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road for more than three hours.
