Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Hilo, Pahoa

Premier Medical Group, with the support of Hawaii County, Hope Services and the Hawaii National Guard, will offer free drive-thru screening and testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Hilo’s Civic Auditorium and Wednesday at Pahoa District Park.

This clinic is open to the public, but individuals must first undergo screening on site to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. A photo ID is required and people should bring their own pen and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Drive-thru antibody testing via a blood draw also will be available to determine prior COVID-19 infection. Antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the coronavirus or those with high-risk exposures, including health care workers, first responders and family members or those with close contact to known positives.

There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost for those whose medical insurance does not cover the antibody test.

For more information, call Premier Medical Group at 304-9745 or county Civil Defense at 935-0031.