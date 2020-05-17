Rain or shine, 82-year-old volunteer can be counted on to help feed people in Kihei
- By Jill Engledow Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 8:11 p.m.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Volunteer Naomi Uehara takes the bus from Central Maui to Hale Kau Kau at St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei to feed people in need.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei seen on May 8.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Naomi Uehara goes in five days a week to volunteer at Hale Kau Kau.
