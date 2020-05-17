Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific University wins PacWest Hawaii Challenge By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For the fifth straight year, Hawaii Pacific University is the winner of the PacificWest Conference’s Hawaii Challenge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For the fifth straight year, Hawaii Pacific University is the winner of the PacificWest Conference’s Hawaii Challenge. Through the fall and winter seasons, the Sharks scored 16 points to secure the top spot against fellow Hawaii Division II schools Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo. HPU earned first-place points in four of six sports (women’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and women’s basketball) and second-place points in the other two (men’s soccer and men’s basketball). Chaminade came in second with 12 points and earned first-place points in men’s soccer. UH Hilo finished in third with eight points, scoring second-place points in women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball. Due to the cancellations of spring sports (men’s golf, softball, women’s tennis), those competitions were not counted in the final tally. Previous Story Scoreboard - May 16, 2020