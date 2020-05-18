Armed, masked suspects rob Nanakuli business

Police are looking for two armed and masked suspects who robbed a Nanakuli retail business.
The robbery occurred at 4:33 a.m. Sunday. The business is owned by a 58-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, police said.
The suspects fled on foot. One is believed to be a male.
