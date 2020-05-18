Boy pulls knife to escape after stealing beer in Kalihi

A boy who allegedly stole beer from a Kalihi retail business pulled a knife when a bystander tried to stop him, police said.
The juvenile male stole the beer just after midnight Sunday morning when he was confronted by a bystander, police said. The boy used a knife to get away, police said.
No one was injured.
