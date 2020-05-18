High surf advisory for all south-facing shores through this evening, but trades to continue

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all isles in Hawaii, effective through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said surf of 5 to 8 feet is expected along all south-facing shores due to an elevated, long-period south swell.

Officials warn of moderate impacts, including strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through the week and into next weekend. Trade wind showers will also be more widespread than usual today and Tuesday as remnants of a front bring increased moisture to the islands.

Today’s forecast includes partly to mostly cloudy skies, with likely showers and highs from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 69 to 74. Trades remain 10 to 20 mph through tonight.

After the moisture clears, trades will continue to deliver a few brief windward showers for the smaller isles. Afternoon and evening clouds and showers are expected on the leeward side of Hawaii island.

Two record highs were set on Sunday. A record high of 88 degrees at Hilo on Sunday surpassed the previous record of 87 set in 1992, and a record high of 91 at Kahului on Sunday beat the previous one of 89 set in 2018.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels and Maalaea Bay, in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday.