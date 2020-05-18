Kaimuki man arrested after allegedly striking woman in front of kids

Honolulu police arrested a Kaimuki man, 43, after he allegedly hit a 36-year-old woman in their home with an unspecified object Sunday in front of their two children.
Police said the suspect hit the woman during an argument at 11:28 a.m. Sunday and was arrested at 12:10 p.m.
