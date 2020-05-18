Mililani man, 70, arrested after punching neighbor

A 70-year-old Mililani man was arrested on felony assault charges after allegedly punching his 69-year-old male neighbor in the nose Sunday.
The suspect may have broken his neighbor’s nose, police said. The punch allegedly occurred at 5:42 p.m. and the suspect was arrested at 6:18 p.m. for investigation of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.