Administrators target Sept. 4 start date for prep football season in Hawaii

High school sports administrators have a blueprint to start football practice across the state as soon as Aug. 17, pending final approval of leagues and clearance from county and state officials.

Under the draft proposal, football games could start Sept. 4. All other fall sports would start practice Aug. 31, opening the way for the resumption of the three traditional sports seasons (fall, winter and spring) in the 2020-21 academic year.

Spring sports were canceled April 17 in the 2019-20 academic year due to COVID-19.

Each season would have an 11-week run. They traditionally have run 13-14 weeks.

If clearance isn’t received by Aug. 31, football practice could be pushed back to as far as Oct. 5, and Oct. 23 for fall games.

If clearance comes after Oct. 23 it is unlikely there would be three separate seasons and some might have to be combined or canceled though cancellation would be a last resort, said Chris Chun, executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

“Everything would be on the table at that point,” Chun said.