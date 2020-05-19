Drive-in movies are making a comeback in Kailua and Kapolei this week

It’s the comeback of the drive-in movie in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Casler of community group MyKailua is holding a pilot drive-in “contactless” screening of “Dodgeball” at the Pali Lanes parking lot on Wednesday evening.

All proceeds from the event, limited to just 16 vehicles, will go to support Pali Lanes bowling alley, along with a nonprofit group called Kinai‘eha, as well as Kailua Cinemas, which is providing popcorn, snacks and refreshments.

The event went on sale at noon and sold out in one minute, Casler said.

Tickets at $24 per vehicle are digital, available via an app, and can be scanned through the window. Audio will be streamed to smartphones via a bluetooth speaker.

The same app will allow moviegoers to order popcorn and snacks, to be delivered with social distancing in place. No open-air vehicles will be allowed.

“We’ve already tested it out, and we want to test it with the public and then scale this out,” Casler said. “We’re doing a classic, just to start.”

Casler says more drive-in movies are planned elsewhere, following this one, on a larger scale. The app can be broadcast up to 1,000 vehicles, and in future events, he plans to let potential moviegoers vote on which film they would like to see.

On the west side, Kapolei Commons is presenting a drive-in movie night for up to 50 vehicles featuring “The Goonies” on Friday evening, starting at sunset. The sound for the film will be broadcast via a specific FM radio station.

Tickets for that event are already sold out, according to Kapolei Commons, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Foodbank.

“We know that times are hard for everyone right now and we are excited to offer something for the community to enjoy,” said Todd Hedrick, vice president of Leasing and Property Management of The MacNaughton Group, in a news release. “As with our Virtual Family Dance Parties, keiki contests and now the Drive-In Movie Night, we will continue to develop safe, family-friendly happenings during this difficult time in an effort to remain focused on positivity in the community.”

Kapolei Commons may also offer more drive-in movies in the future.