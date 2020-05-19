Hawaiian music legend Willie K dies at age 59 after 2-year battle with cancer

Hawaiian music superstar Willie K — a multi-Hoku Award-winning musician, vocalist, songwriter and record producer — died Monday night at his home on Maui after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 59.

“We are sad to announce that Willie K has passed away on Monday night (May 18th) in his home in Wailuku surrounded by his ohana,” according to an announcement on his Facebook page.

Willie K was diagnosed with small cell cancer in his upper right lung in early 2018.

“He fought hard for over 2 years while still performing. In mid-February of this year, he was hospitalized for pneumonia which caused complications with his lung cancer,” his family said in the Facebook post. “He was in positive spirits and doing okay, and he was looking forward to performing again. He then suddenly turned for the worse and lost his battle.”

The family thanked everyone “for all the love, support and prayers you have given.”

Born William Awihilima Kahaiali‘i on Oahu on Oct. 17, 1960, Willie K grew up on Maui and started working with his father, veteran musician Manu Kahaiali‘i, when he was 11.

By the time he graduated from Lahainaluna in 1979, he was playing everything from Top 40 and Latin to American country music and the classic rock of Jimi Hendrix. He spent several years in California where he expanded his musical repertoire further to embrace everything from European-American classical music to acid rock.

Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom, his protégé and performing partner for several years in the late 1990s, recalled hearing him play melodies she’d learned during her formal education as a university student — Willie knew them only as music that he’d “heard somewhere.”

Like many great Hawaiian musicians, he had the ability to hear an unfamiliar melody and then reproduce it exactly or in any number of original variations.

Willie K exploded on the Hawaii music scene in 1991. The release of his debut album, “Kahaiali‘i” made him a superstar on the rise. “Kahaiali‘i” won him his first five Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 1992. His next three albums reaffirmed his place as one of the most versatile — and popular — performers in local music. Then, a move to another label almost ended his career as a recording artist.

Willie came back in a big way in 1997 when the Mountain Apple Company retained him to resurrect the career of singer Gilliom after her first album for the label had gone almost unnoticed.

With Willie as her producer and mentor, Gilliom switched from singing mainsteam pop to traditionalist Hawaiian falsetto. Gilliom was an instant hit and string of Hoku Award-winning albums followed — several of them recorded by the new duo of Amy Hanaiali‘i & Willie K.

In 2000, the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts made a rules change that suddenly defined “Nostalgia,” an album recorded by Amy Hanaiali‘i & Willie K, as the work of a female vocalist rather than the work of a duo; Willie became the first male performer in HARA history to be one-half of a duo that won an award as a “Female Vocalist” (The rules change was later reversed). That same year Willie also received a well-deserved solo Hoku for his imaginative Christmas album.

Willie’s working relationship with the Mountain Apple unraveled along with his working relationship with Gilliom.

He returned to Maui where recorded and released a two-CD “live” album that captured his roots rock repertoire. He then established a new record label, Maui Tribe, and released an album of traditional Hawaiian music. In 2002 he appeared in four different categories on the final ballot of the 2002 Hoku Awards with each nomination for a different project.

In 2003 he reunited with Gilliom for a concert tour that produced a “live” album that was released in 2004 and became one of the five finalists for the newly created Hawaiian music category at the Grammy Awards in 2005.

Back on Maui he formed a new duo, Barefoot Natives, with Gilliom’s brother, Eric Gilliom. The duo’s self-titled debut album won a Hoku Award (Contemporary Hawaiian Album) in 2005.

In the years that followed Willie continued to enjoy a prolific and eclectic career as a recording artist, concert headliner, record producer, film actor and event promoter. Another Amy and Willie K reunion produced an aptly titled album, “Reunion,” and earned them another Hoku Award in 2015.

Willie K received the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Willie K is survived by his wife Debbie Kahaiali‘i, and children, Karshaun, Max, Lycettiana and Antoinette.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time, the family said.