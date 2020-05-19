Kauai Fire Commission selects new fire chief

The County of Kauai Fire Commission has selected retired Henderson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven Goble to serve as the new fire chief.

“Of the 67 applicants vetted by the Fire Commission, Steven R. Goble truly stood out,” said fire commission chairman Alfredo Garces Jr. in a statement today. “Not only was Steven the best-qualified candidate he was also the best fit for our community. He has more than 25 years of experience in fire service and almost a decade in senior management roles.”

In a statement, Goble said, “I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated personnel of the Kauai Fire Department.”

“I look forward to working with Mayor Kawakami, the Fire Commission, and the island’s first responders. I will be deeply invested in the success of the organization and service to the community. The success of the Henderson Fire Department was founded in the organizational commitment to customer service, inclusion, and accountability. I plan on mirroring that commitment to the community on Kauai,” he added.

Goble retired as fire chief in January 2016 from the Henderson Fire Department in Nevada after serving more than 25 years. The department is comprised of more than 250 full-time personnel and nine fire stations.

He recently served as the executive director of emergency management for the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Goble earned a master’s degree in homeland security and defense from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Grand Canyon University.

The fire commission initiated a search for a new fire chief in 2018 when Kauai Fire Chief Robert Westerman announced his retirement.

Westerman retired in January 2019 and Deputy Fire Chief Kilipaki Vaughan served as acting fire chief until he was promoted to captain for the Hanapepe station, according to the Garden Island newspaper.

Westerman returned at the beginning of this year to serve as chief on an 89-day contract after the position remained unfilled. Acting Assistant Fire Chief Solomon Kanoho has been serving as acting fire chief since then.

“The County of Kauai and Kauai Fire Department looks forward to welcoming Chief Goble to the KFD ohana,” Kanoho said. “Our team will work actively with Chief Goble to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

A virtual change of command ceremony is scheduled to be held July 1.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said, “We welcome Chief Goble to our island, and I am confident he will do an outstanding job leading the Kauai Fire Department to continue to serve and protect the people of our island.”