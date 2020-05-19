comscore WATCH LIVE: State Senate meets at Capitol for floor session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: State Senate meets at Capitol for floor session

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • VIDEO COURTESY 'OLELO

    If above video does not work, try the link here: https://olelo.granicus.com/player/camera/13?publish_id=91

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    STAR-ADVERTISER

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State Senate is scheduled to meet today for a floor session in its chambers at the Hawaii State Capitol at 11:30 a.m.

The briefing is not open to the public.

Having trouble viewing the feed? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Cooling tradewinds to hang around through weekend
Looking Back

Scroll Up