WATCH LIVE: State Senate Special Committee meets to discuss coronavirus procedures

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee is meeting today to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Speakers include Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General; Mr. Jade Butay, Director of Department of Transportation; Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority; Ms. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police; Ms. Kathy Sokugawa, Acting Director Department of Planning and Permitting; and Ms. Angela Keen from Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers.
Watch the livestream video above.
——
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
