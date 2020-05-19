comscore Woman, 66, robbed at gunpoint by female suspect in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 66, robbed at gunpoint by female suspect in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery where a female suspect allegedly took a bag from a 66-year-old woman at gunpoint in Chinatown early today.

Police said the perpetrator approached the victim and robbed her at about 3:30 a.m. today.

The suspect fled in a vehicle driven by a male suspect.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Queen Elizabeth approves knighthood for World War II veteran who raised $40M for coronavirus fight
Looking Back

Scroll Up