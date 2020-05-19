Woman, 66, robbed at gunpoint by female suspect in Chinatown

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery where a female suspect allegedly took a bag from a 66-year-old woman at gunpoint in Chinatown early today.
Police said the perpetrator approached the victim and robbed her at about 3:30 a.m. today.
The suspect fled in a vehicle driven by a male suspect.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
