The Electric Kitchen: Bake away your COVID-19 stress

There’s something comforting about home-baked goods, and many are turning to baking to deal with the boredom and stress of these times. This week, try these recipes and indulge in something sweet.

PEANUT BUTTER LAYERED BROWNIES

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, chopped

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1/4 teaspoon salt

Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with parchment; set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt peanut butter, about 25 seconds. Spread evenly in pan. Freeze 1 hour. Use parchment to remove peanut butter layer from pan and return it to freezer.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line same pan with another piece of parchment. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter and chocolate. Melt mixture in microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth. Whisk in sugar until combined; cool.

Add eggs, yolk and vanilla; whisk until well combined. Stir in flour, cocoa powder and salt.

Pour half of batter into prepared pan. Top with frozen peanut butter. Cover with remaining batter.

Bake 30 minutes or until baked through but slightly soft in center. Cool 30 minutes. Remove from pan and cool another 30 minutes before serving.

Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in fridge up to 5 days. Serves 9.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 360 calories, 22 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 39 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 30 g sugar, 5 g protein.

BANANA CHAI MUFFINS

Cooking spray

4 medium ripe bananas, mashed

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-1/2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon all-spice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup dark chocolate chunks

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat muffin pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, stir together bananas, coconut oil, honey, eggs and vanilla until combined.

Mix in flour, baking soda, spices and salt until just combined. Fold in chocolate chunks.

Fill muffin pan; bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 250 calories, 11 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 17 g sugar, 4 g protein.

PANTRY CRUMB CAKE

>> Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon ground spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg or a combination

1/2 teaspoon salt

>> Cake:



Cooking spray

1-1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2/3 cup sour cream (substitute yogurt)

1 teaspoon lemon or orange zest

1/2 cup fresh or frozen fruit of choice

>> To make topping: In medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until crumbly; set aside.

>> To make cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 8-by-8-inch pan with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined.

In separate bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then add vanilla. Add half of flour mixture, then sour cream. Add remaining flour mixture, and mix until incorporated. Fold in zest and fruit.

Pour batter into baking pan and top evenly with crumbs. Bake 45 to 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean; cool in pan. Serves 9.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 380 calories, 20 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 24 g sugar, 5 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.