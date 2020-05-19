comscore Television and radio - May 19, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – May 19, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series
Toyota 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
Samsung Lions at LG Twins 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Toyota 500 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO League
NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
Auto Racing: Toyota 200 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM
Wednesday
Auto Racing: Toyota 500 12:30 p.m 1500-AM

