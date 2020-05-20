Ala Moana Center’s Fourth of July fireworks show canceled

Ala Moana Center has canceled this summer’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular show due to the coronavirus pandemic, it announced in a press release today.

The popular show, launched at Ala Moana Beach Park, has been taken in by throngs of viewers in close proximity in past years.

“This event brings together friends, families, visitors and is a draw for thousands. While it was not an easy decision, it was necessary for safety concerns,” Scott Creel, Ala Moana’s senior marketing manager, said in the release.

“Social distancing among guests would be compromised and we will not risk the well-being of our community. We appreciate the City and County of Honolulu and the community for their support and understanding during this time. We remain committed to our community. Our heartfelt wishes for your health and well-being during this time.”

Other fireworks shows have similarly been canceled amid the pandemic.