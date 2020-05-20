Dehydrated hiker, 29, airlifted off Nuuanu Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 29-year-old man who was hiking alone on the Nuuanu Trail this afternoon.
HFD got the call at 2:08 p.m. and dispatched five units staffed with 15 personnel, including Air 1 and a rescue company.
The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:24 p.m.
The hiker had called 911, saying he thought he was suffering from dehydration and could not make it out on his own.
Air 1 searched the area while engine personnel searched on foot.
Air 1 found the hiker and brought rescue personnel to him.
Rescue personnel stabilized and airlifted him to a landing zone at the Nuuanu Reservoir.
He declined transport to a hospital.
