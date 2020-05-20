Man, 26, is arrested after armed robbery in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Kalihi.
The robbery occurred at a business at about 7:40 p.m. on May 13. Police said the suspect brandished a handgun at a 57-year-old man, took money from a cash register and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Through an investigation, police said the suspect was identified and arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
