Police renew request for help in finding missing Pupukea man with dementia

A 74-year-old Pupukea man with dementia, missing since May 13, may have been spotted in other locations since he was last seen on the Pupukea Trail carrying two golf clubs.

Searches by multiple agencies and volunteers for Robert Walker along the Pupukea Trail have proven fruitless.

But Honolulu CrimeStoppers and police are asking the public for help again because there were three possible sightings reported on the North Shore Bike Trail along Kamehameha highway from Sharks Cove to Turtle Bay.

On Monday, a golf club possibly belonging to Walker was found in the area of 59-241 Ke Nui Road.

Walker may possibly be wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, a white baseball cap with a blue “D”, shoes with red laces, and carrying two gold golf clubs.

Walker is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes.

If anyone spots Walker or has a tip, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.